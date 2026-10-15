October 15, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

Gems and jewellery exports rise 9.43 pc in September: Report

Gems and jewellery exports rise 9.43 pc in September: Report

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Overall gross gems and jewellery exports grew by 9.43 per cent to $2,950.62 million in September 2026 compared with $2,696.34 million a year earlier, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Kama Jewelry showed that cumulative exports for April–September 2026 rose 3.07 per cent to $14,301.38 million from $13,875.90 million in the same period last year.

Gross imports jumped 25.48 per cent in September to $2,076.69 million and were up 5.29 per cent to $11,045.19 million for April–September.

“This improvement is a welcome development for the Indian gems & jewellery sector, which has been navigating global economic headwinds for a prolonged period,” the report noted.

An uptick in both exports and imports of gems & jewellery indicates a positive sign backed by festive demand at a domestic level, while the upcoming holiday season globally, it added.

The report noted a decline in diamond exports in terms of value but appreciation in terms of volume reflects a lower realisation per carat rather than a weaker physical demand.

One of the major factors leading to this is the depreciation of the INR against USD which has also cushioned the earnings of domestic exporters to some extent.

The uptick in domestic demand amid the festive season can also be treated as a major factor influencing cut and polished diamond imports.

The rise in rough diamond imports basically underlines the prominence of India as the largest diamond processing hub and we are likely to see this trend strengthen further.

The performance of plain gold jewellery was tempered by elevated gold bullion prices, while studded gold jewellery exports increased remarkably, highlighting continued buyer preference for design-driven, value-added studded jewellery.

The trade dynamics will likely further elevate given the festive and wedding season and we are likely to see an upward trajectory at least for the ongoing quarter, the report noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

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