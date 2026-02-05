February 05, 2026 10:30 PM हिंदी

Gcuma, Haig appointed on-field umpires for U19 Men’s WC final between India and England

Lubabalo Gcuma and Shaun Haig appointed on-field umpires for U19 Men’s WC final between India and England at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

Harare, Feb 5 (IANS) Lubabalo Gcuma and Shaun Haig have been appointed as on-field umpires for the final of the 2026 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played between India and England at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

India, the five-time champions, have reached the decider after chasing down 311 to beat Afghanistan in the semifinal on Wednesday, while England overcame defending champions Australia by 27 runs to enter the title clash.

Gcuma, hailing from South Africa, has already stood in India’s 18-run win against Bangladesh and their Super Six victory over Pakistan, as well as England’s seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh, the ICC informed in a release on Thursday.

New Zealand’s Haig officiated in India’s semifinal win against Afghanistan, but has yet to umpire in an England game in the tournament. Zahid Bassarath will serve as the third umpire, while Masudur Mukul will be the fourth umpire, and Graeme La Brooy is the match referee.

Friday’s game will be only the second India-England final in the competition’s history. India won the previous meeting when they faced England in the 2022 U19 World Cup final in the West Indies.

Both sides enter the decider as unbeaten sides -– India are appearing in their 10th final and sixth in succession, while England are chasing their second Men’s U19 World Cup crown and first since 1998.

For India, led by Ayush Mhatre, the 14-year-old left-handed batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the most consistent, scoring 264 runs with three half-centuries in six matches. Pacer Henil Patel has claimed 11 wickets to be the leader of India’s bowling attack.

For England, Ben Mayes, with 399 runs, and captain Thomas Rew, with 299 runs, have led the side’s batting charge, while pacer Manny Lumsden tops the tournament’s wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps, and spinner Ralphie Albert has taken 10 wickets.

