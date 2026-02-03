GCRI records 2.59 lakh OPD visits, treats over 26,800 new cancer patients in 2025

Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Over 2.59 lakh outpatient department visits, more than 17,800 surgeries and 50,130 chemotherapy sessions were recorded at the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad during 2025, underscoring the scale of cancer care delivered by the institute over the year.

The figures were released ahead of World Cancer Day 2026. Official data shows that 26,810 new cancer patients were registered at GCRI in 2025.

Of these, 9,147 patients came from states outside Gujarat, highlighting the institute’s role as a national referral centre.

The largest number of out-of-state patients were from Madhya Pradesh (4,572), followed by Rajasthan (2,678), Uttar Pradesh (1,094), Maharashtra (279) and Bihar (288). Patients from several other states also sought treatment at the institute.

Clinical activity remained high throughout the year. Along with surgeries, which included 50 bone marrow transplants, GCRI carried out 5,852 radiation therapy treatments.

Diagnostic and support services also saw significant volumes, with more than 24.6 lakh laboratory investigations conducted in 2025.

The institute reported increased use of advanced technology in both diagnosis and treatment.

The number of PET-CT scans rose from 1,813 in 2021 to 6,333 in 2025, reflecting expanded access to advanced imaging for cancer detection and treatment planning.

In the field of surgical oncology, GCRI performed 50 robotic-assisted cancer surgeries within a six-month period, while 40 HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) procedures were completed over the past three years.

HIPEC is a specialised procedure used in selected cases of cancers that have spread within the abdominal cavity.

Preventive care and early detection formed a key component of the institute’s work. During 2025, GCRI organised 110 community-based cancer screening camps across Gujarat, covering more than 12,000 people.

Since the launch of the no-cost cancer screening outpatient department in October 2021, over 50,000 individuals have been screened, resulting in the early-stage identification of 118 cancer cases.

In addition, an HPV DNA screening programme for women living with HIV was carried out, under which more than 1,400 women were screened.

Follow-up examinations enabled the early identification of several cervical pre-cancer and cancer cases, allowing timely medical intervention.

GCRI’s expansion is linked to long-term efforts to strengthen cancer care infrastructure in Gujarat.

The foundation for its development was laid during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of the state, and the institute has continued to expand under the present state government.

To mark World Cancer Day on February 4, GCRI will hold a felicitation programme for 500 cancer survivors who have remained cancer-free for more than 10 years, reflecting long-term treatment outcomes achieved at the institute.

