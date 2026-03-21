March 21, 2026 1:44 PM हिंदी

Gaurav Gera shares BTS moment with Ranveer Singh from ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Gaurav Gera shares BTS moment with Ranveer Singh from ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Gera, recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with Bollywood superstar and co-star Ranveer Singh from the sets of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, further giving fans a glimpse into their on-screen bond.

Taking to his social media account, Gaurav Gera captioned the post as, “Tu mere peeche Hamza , Mai tere peeche #dhurandhartherevenge @ranveersingh @b62studios @officialjiostudios @adityadharfilms”

In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen in his character, sporting a rugged look with long hair and a thick beard, while Gaurav appears in a completely transformed avatar with a grey beard and spectacles, making him almost unrecognisable.

In the film, Gaurav essays an important role marked by a striking physical transformation, which has been widely appreciated by audiences.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor plays Hamza, a fierce and determined character leading the narrative.

The first instalment of Dhurandhar, which released in December, had received a strong response from audiences.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, has further amplified the franchise’s success.

Till now, the film is currently performing strongly at the box office and trending across digital platforms.

Recently, during an appearance on the reality show Wheel of Fortune, Gaurav Gera revealed that many fans failed to recognise him in the film due to his transformed look.

In a conversation with host Akshay Kumar, he also performed his popular dialogue “Doodh soda” from the film, which received loud applause from the audience.

–IANS

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