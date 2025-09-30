Gauahar Khan lashes out at Amaal Mallik, lauds Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) Gauahar Khan has openly called out composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik for his foul-mouthed behaviour on the recent Bigg Boss episode.

The actress, who appeared on BB Weekend Ka Vaar, both to give Mallik a reality check and to support her brother-in-law Awez Darbar, did not hold back in talking about what she felt was a complete disrespectful conduct.

Sharing her reaction on social media, Gauahar posted a strong note: “Badtameez se kya hi expect kar sakte hain! Tameez sikhayi nahi jaa sakti. Kya matlab chadh rahi thi …???? Koi guest ke baare mein aisa refer karta hai. But language hi saaf naa ho toh kya hi bolein … BTW I absolutely love Kunika ji. Wanted to tell her that she is the best 60+ contestant EVER on #BB. Sab ki class laga rakhi hai, love it.” “What can you even expect from an ill-mannered person? You can’t teach manners. What was she even trying to act like…???? Who talks about a guest in such a way? If the language itself isn’t clean, what more can be said? By the way, I absolutely love Kunika ji. I wanted to tell her that she is the best 60+ contestant ever on Bigg Boss. She is giving everyone a reality check; love it.”)

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Gauahar was seen pointing out Amaal's tone and choice of words and even went on to call him double-faced and asked him to keep a watch on his choice of words. But Amaal was seen extremely carefree with his body language that suggested that he gave two hoots about what Gauahar was saying.

In the recent episodes after the Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal was seen telling Basir Ali, Zeishan Quadri and his other friends in the house how Gauahar was unnecessarily lashing out at him. In his words, he said, “Faltu ka chadd rahi thi.” This seems to have triggered Gauahar, who has now given it back to Amaal in her way.

Talking about Gauahar Khan, the Bigg Boss Season 7 winner, after her Weekend Kavar stint, she received an immense amount of love from fans for being extremely blunt and calling a spade a spade. She was lauded for her outspoken and confident approach.

–IANS

rd/