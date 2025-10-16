Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb: Muslim women craft cow dung lamps for Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 16 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing for the world-famous Dev Deepawali in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. This year, the banks of the Ganges will be illuminated with approximately one million lamps on the ghats of Varanasi. In a beautiful example of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, Muslim women of Varanasi are playing an important role in this sacred festival.

These women are preparing one lakh lamps from cow dung, which will be lit on the ghats during Dev Deepawali. For the past 15 days, around 300 women have been working in different groups to make these lamps. They say they feel proud to contribute to the illumination of Varanasi with their handmade creations. This initiative stands as a unique symbol of Varanasi’s culture of unity and harmony.

Huma Bano, BJP leader, said, “We will also make one lakh diyas and distribute them among the people.”

Khursheeda Bano, a social worker, added, “We have been making these diyas for the past 15 days using cow dung. Through this, I want to send a message of unity between Hindus and Muslims.”

Keeping up its tradition of organising magnificent Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh administration is gearing up to celebrate the occasion in a more grandiose manner.

One of the key highlights of this year would be 1 lakh eco-friendly diyas that will light up Kashi’s crescent-shaped ghats on November 5. The state government is looking at another record-setting number of 10 lakh diyas, which will set the river Ganga aglow in Kashi on the occasion and dazzle the world with divine illumination.

Among them, 1 lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung will add both a traditional and sustainable touch to the divine spectacle.

This year’s celebration promises to be historic—an enchanting union of faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge in Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight.

With over 10.10 lakh lamps—designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools—the city will shine brighter than ever.

To heighten the splendour, the ghats are being adorned with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives, ensuring that Kashi offers an unforgettable blend of divinity and grandeur.

Ahead of Dev Deepawali, a four-day cultural extravaganza - Ganga Mahotsav will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4, showcasing the talent of local artists. To further enrich the experience, a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate mythological tales of Kashi.

At the same time, pollution-free green fireworks across the Ganga sands will spread the message of environmental conservation.

Every year, the Dev Deepawali transforms Kashi into a radiant canvas of faith, culture, and tradition. With hotels, guest houses, boats, cruises, and barges booked to capacity, the city gears up to welcome devotees and tourists eager to witness this divine spectacle in all its grandeur.

--IANS

jk/dan