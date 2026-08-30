Gambhir hails Fit India initiative, says ‘fitter India’ will be ‘stronger, self-reliant’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called the government’s Fit India initiative a “movement” rather than merely an event, stressing that a fitter India would be stronger and more self-reliant.

Gambhir was speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Sunday on Cycle with BRICS Run and Ride’ event in Delhi, where he joined Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and actress Madhurima Tuli for the cycling initiative.

“This Fit India event organised by the government is such a wonderful initiative because I believe that the fitter India is, the stronger India will be, and the more self-reliant India will become,” Gambhir said. “So, I believe we should not look at this merely as an event, but as a movement."

The event brought together public figures and fitness enthusiasts to promote cycling and an active lifestyle, with Gambhir himself participating in the ride.

The former India cricketer has consistently emphasised the importance of fitness and discipline, and his participation added a sporting touch to the government-led initiative aimed at encouraging citizens to embrace healthier lifestyles.

The Fit India Movement, launched by the government to encourage fitness as part of daily life, has used activities such as cycling, running and community sporting events to promote greater public participation in physical activity.

--IANS

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