Gajendra Verma's new track 'Mud Ke Tu Aa' is about 'one more chance'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma, who is known for songs like ‘Tera Ghata’ and ‘Mann Mera’, has released a new track titled, ‘Mud Ke Tu Aa’. The singer has said that the songs build on the theme of ‘one more chance’.

The song depicts the moment of realization that arrives after love has already slipped away. As Valentine’s season approaches, a time often associated with both love and reflection, his recent release finds its place among the emotions that resurface when relationships and memories come rushing back.

Rather than explaining the emotion, ‘Mud Ke Tu Aa’ allows listeners to experience it in their own way, creating a reflective space that leaves behind a single, lingering thought of one more chance.

Talking about the song, Gajendra Verma said, “‘Mud Ke Tu Aa’ is about that quiet moment of realization when you understand the value of something only after it’s gone. It carries a very simple thought, I wish I had one more chance. I wanted the song to feel honest and leave space for listeners to find their own emotions in it”.

Over the years, Gajendra Verma has delivered some of the most memorable and emotionally driven viral hits in Indian music. ‘Mann Mera’ continues to showcase its lasting impact, charting on YouTube’s Top 100 Songs Global. With a powerful digital presence, Gajendra Verma commands 4+ billion views on YouTube, alongside 4.3 million subscribers.

Earlier, Gajendra Verma had said that while Artificial Intelligence will become an important tool in the process of music making, it won’t dictate the rules of the game in independent music.

He shared that’s majorly because the only thing that indie music operates on is the personal stories, AI and will never be able to replace personal stories in music compared to mainstream music.

The composer feels that his music is just an extension of what he feels. Whether it’s love, heartbreak, or self-reflection. He tries to capture a feeling and translate it into sound.

