Gagan Arora talks about the major turning point in his life: It was terrifyin

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Gagan Arora, who was recently seen in the hit streaming series ‘Khauf’, has spoken about a major turning point in his life.

The actor, who hails from the national capital, shared that moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams wasn’t exactly a fun ride, and came with a bundle of nerves. In fact, the actor was terrified initially given he comes from outside of the entertainment industry.

Talking about the same, he said, “The decision to leave Delhi and move to Mumbai was, without a doubt, the most difficult one I’ve ever made. It felt like jumping off a cliff without a safety rope, especially since I had no connections in the industry whatsoever. But somewhere, I trusted my instincts”.

He further mentioned, “It was terrifying at the time, but today, I see it as the best decision of my life. That leap opened doors I didn’t know existed and gave me a sense of purpose and happiness I had long been chasing. That one choice literally changed everything for me”.

Meanwhile, the actor can currently be seen in the streaming show ‘Lafangey: Sapne, Dosti, Duniya’. The show is a raw, coming-of-age drama that lays bare the struggles of growing up in the overlooked alleys of Noida

It is set in a modest lower-middle-class colony, and follows three childhood friends as they battle career setbacks, romantic entanglements, and the unrelenting weight of family expectations. The series is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishek Yadav. It also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Barkha Singh, Harsh Beniwal, and Saloni Gaur in pivotal roles.

‘Lafangey: Sapne, Dosti, Duniya’ is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

