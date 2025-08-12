August 12, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma's period action drama, "Gadar 2" starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, completed two years of release on Monday.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the director shared the best part of the sequel, according to him.

Speaking to IANS, Anil said: "One of the best parts was seeing Utkarsh (Sharma), who played the child in Gadar 1, return as an adult in Gadar 2. I think this might be the first time in the world where the child actor grew up and reprised the same role."

Revealing the most challenging part of making the film, he added: "For me, the challenge was to find a way to move the story forward from Gadar 1. We spent a lot of time thinking about it. But when the story finally came together, it was worth the wait."

The filmmaker was asked if the success of Gadar raised his expectations for the sequel.

To this, Anil reacted by saying that "Gadar" became a part of the audience’s heart, and for the last two decades, everyone kept asking him why he hadn’t made "Gadar 2".

"I knew the love for the characters was immense. So, I had full faith in the film’s success. In fact, I had already predicted it—sending an email to Zee even before the release that it would make 500 crores. And thankfully, God listened," he added.

Reflecting on the massive success of "Gadar 2", Anil shared that the connection between Tara, Jeeta, and Sakina remains etched in people’s hearts, which is why the film continues to be memorable.

"The love people have for these characters makes it a legacy in itself", the director added.

Spilling his plans for Gadar 3, Anil revealed that they are definitely working on it.

"The story will continue. The success of both Gadar 1 and Gadar 2 shows that the story and characters have a special place in people’s hearts, and this will carry on in part three," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Dewald Brevis' historic 125 leads South Africa to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Protest Men/X

2nd T20I: Brevis' historic 125 leads Proteas to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership (File image)

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI WC

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector (File image)

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Emma Stone calls 4-year-old daughter, 'the greatest gift’ of her life

Emma Stone calls 4-year-old daughter, 'the greatest gift’ of her life