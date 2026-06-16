G7 Summit: PM Modi receives warm welcome from French President Macron

Evian (France), June 16 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France's Evian on Tuesday. PM Modi and Macron hugged and greeted each other as they met in Evian ahead of an outreach session which is also being attended by US President Donald Trump and other leaders of the grouping.

Upon arrival in Evian, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to meeting world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues.

"Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet", he wrote on X.

PM Modi travelled to Evian at the invitation of President Macron. This year marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 and PM Modi’s seventh consecutive attendance at the summit.

Earlier, PM Modi landed in Geneva, where Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin welcomed him at the airport.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, PM Modi and Parmelin exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"PM Narendra Modi landed in Geneva enroute to Evian to participate in the G7 Summit. He was received by President Guy Parmelin of Switzerland. Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen India-Switzerland partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

During the summit, PM Modi will exchange views with the G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations, participating in the summit sessions on Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

"India's regular participation at the G7 Summits reflects the increasing recognition of India's role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development and environmental sustainability. Also at the G7, the international forums, including the G20 and the Voice of Global South Summit, India has consistently brought to the forefront the priorities, concerns and developmental aspirations of the Global South," Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George, had said in a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Slovakia and France.

"The G7 Summit under the French presidency has chosen some key priorities for the current year. In broad terms, these are reducing excessive macroeconomic imbalances and fostering shared growth, renewing international partnerships and development solidarity, strengthening the resilience of critical and mineral value chains, protecting minors online, settling major geopolitical crisis to work on the fight against organized crime and illicit flows, etc," he added.

After concluding his engagements in Evian, PM Modi will travel to Paris on Thursday for bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. According to the MEA, PM Modi is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

--IANS

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