G7 Summit: 'Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today', says PM Modi (Ld)

Evian (France), June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today, while sharing his thoughts at the Outreach session 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity' at the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister underlined that, in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber, and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity.

"In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But, partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust," PM Modi wrote on X.

He also said that in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena.

"Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources…it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on re-building this trust," he added.

He noted that "We, in India, view the 'world as one family' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). Our experience shows that development is most effective when it is connected to the aspirations of people."

He said that India has always followed the principle of "humanity first", and this thought continues to be at the centre of its efforts.

According to PM Modi, this principle also forms the basis of India's international partnerships like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE, and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree for mother).

He also added that this inclusive approach has also led India to be the first responder when natural disasters have struck various parts of the world -- be it a cyclone in Sri Lanka, earthquake in Afghanistan, floods in Mozambique or a hurricane in Jamaica.

Speaking about India's inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi elaborated that its mantra of "Sarv Jan Hitaye, Sarv Jan Sukhaye" (welfare and happiness for all), had led to appreciable results in fostering financial inclusion, health security, digital identity, technology-led empowerment of people and women-led development.

"India believes that the true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves. Our development partnerships reflect the same spirit. Our efforts have focused on capacity building and skill development in partner countries," PM Modi highlighted.

He emphasised that the Global South has immense expectations from the world and more than support, it seeks partnership.

"We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners! We must walk together and not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be linked to dignity, not dependency," PM Modi noted.

He also highlighted India's efforts in Africa, including the focus on training, capacity building, water resources, agriculture and energy.

"These are strengthening the capacities of African nations and helping them provide solutions to pressing global challenges," the Prime Minister noted.

--IANS

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