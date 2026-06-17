G7 leaders reaffirm Ukraine support, call US-Iran deal an ‘historic opportunity’

Evian, June 17 (IANS) Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) on Wednesday issued a joint statement on key geopolitical issues, reaffirming their support for Ukraine, welcoming a breakthrough agreement between the United States and Iran, and underscoring their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

On Ukraine, the G7 leaders said they remain united in their support for Kyiv amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. “We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

The leaders pledged to step up military assistance, including the delivery of additional air defence systems, interceptors and long-range capabilities. They also signalled readiness to support increased military production in Ukraine through licensing arrangements.

Highlighting what they described as a “new momentum” in the conflict, the G7 committed to increasing pressure on Russia through stronger sanctions, particularly targeting the oil and gas sectors. The statement noted that leaders considered it “the right moment to proceed with additional measures” following a deal supported by US President Donald Trump that led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the Middle East, the G7 welcomed a newly announced agreement between the United States and Iran. The leaders described the deal as providing “an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities.”

The statement reaffirmed the group’s position that “Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon” and expressed support for a broader diplomatic framework aimed at securing long-term peace and stability in the region.

The G7 also endorsed efforts led by France and the United Kingdom to restore confidence in maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate the resumption of commercial shipping. Leaders reiterated that unrestricted transit passage remains “the bedrock of international trade.”

Addressing regional conflicts, the group called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and backed efforts to disarm Hezbollah. In Gaza, the leaders pledged to accelerate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts while calling for an end to violence in the West Bank.

Turning to the Indo-Pacific, the G7 stressed the importance of maintaining a rules-based order and opposed unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion.

“We reaffirm our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, which should only be resolved peacefully through dialogue,” the statement said.

The leaders also expressed deep concern over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, reiterating their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. They also called for coordinated action against North Korean cryptocurrency theft and cybercrime.

The statement concluded by supporting international efforts to address global economic imbalances and welcomed China’s participation in the Global Convergence for Growth Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.

--IANS

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