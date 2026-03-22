G7 condemns Iran’s ‘reckless’ attacks on Gulf nations, says it threatens global security

Washington, March 22 (IANS) The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilians and key infrastructure across multiple countries in the Middle East, expressing firm support for regional partners facing what it termed “unjustifiable attacks”.

In a joint statement, the G7 Foreign Ministers -- representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States -- along with the High Representative of the European Union, voiced solidarity with countries affected by the escalation.

The statement said the group extends support to its “partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies.”

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the regime’s reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq, in line with UNSC Resolution 2817,” the statement read.

The G7 nations warned that Iran’s actions not only endanger the targeted countries but also pose a broader threat to regional and global security, urging Tehran to immediately halt its military activities.

“They threaten regional and global security,” the statement said, calling for the “immediate and unconditional cessation” of all such attacks.

The group also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of critical maritime routes and global supply chains, particularly in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets. We stand ready to take necessary measures to support the global supply of energy, such as the stockpile release decided by International Energy Agency members on March 11,” the statement read.

Reiterating long-standing concerns, the G7 said Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and called on it to halt its missile programme and regional activities.

The grouping stated that Iran “must never obtain” a nuclear weapon and urged it to “halt its ballistic missile program”, “end its destabilising activities” in the region and beyond, and “cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people”.

At the same time, the G7 underlined the right of affected nations to defend themselves against such attacks.

“We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens. We reaffirm our unwavering support for their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

The grouping also condemned recent attacks in Iraq, particularly those targeting diplomatic facilities and energy infrastructure.

“We condemn the brazen attacks in Iraq by Iran and its militias against diplomatic facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and against US and Counter ISIS Coalition forces, and the Iraqi people,” the statement said.

--IANS

sd/