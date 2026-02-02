February 03, 2026 12:34 AM हिंदी

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 3 (IANS) A Nepali Congress leader has urged the party leadership to incorporate a commitment to establish a Vedic Sanatan Hindu state and restore a constitutional monarchy in the party's election manifesto for the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5.

As political parties, including the Nepali Congress, rush to unveil their manifestos for the Parliamentary elections, Lokesh Dhakal, a general committee member of the party, has formally urged the newly elected leadership to undertake a serious political course correction.

Dhakal, who is the joint coordinator of the Grand Campaign for the Establishment of a Sanatan Hindu Nation in Nepal, submitted his proposal to the party's Central Working Committee, led by its President Gagan Thapa.

Thapa has been a key advocate of the republican political system within the party since his days as a student leader during the royal regime, following the royal coup in February 2005.

Following the success of the people's movement in 2006, the Maoist party entered the political mainstream, and the first Constituent Assembly decided to abolish the monarchy in 2008.

Nepal also adopted secularism through the interim Constitution in 2007, which was later retained in the new Constitution promulgated by the second Constituent Assembly in 2015.

However, a group of Nepali Congress leaders, including Dhakal, have long been advocating for the re-establishment of a Vedic Sanatan Hindu state, saying that it is an integral part of Nepal's national identity, as more than 81 per cent of the population is Hindu.

In his proposal, Dhakal said that Nepal's declaration as a secular state was made against public sentiment and has weakened the country's shared cultural identity.

"After the country was forcibly declared a secular state against public sentiment at a conspiratorial level, external encroachment upon Nepal's indigenous Sanatan religion and culture has increased, weakening the shared Nepali identity and pushing the nation into a complex crisis," he added.

He also stressed the need for the restoration of a constitutional monarchy, saying that the country requires a neutral head of state.

"Even if the Nepali Congress was compelled to adopt republicanism during the peace process and constitution-making due to circumstances or pressures from various forces, the party should now, respecting political realities, national needs, and public sentiment, commit in its election manifesto to taking the initiative toward the restoration of the constitutional monarchy," he said.

Dhakal is also a member of the group that had launched a signature campaign asking the party to adopt a policy for the restoration of a Hindu state during the party's General Committee meeting in February 2024.

--IANS

scor/khz

LATEST NEWS

Meghalaya bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

Meghalaya bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

‘I always want to remain with our Muslim community because…’ says Mani Shankar Aiyar

‘I always want to remain with our Muslim community because…' says Mani Shankar Aiyar

India-US trade agreement is a win-win deal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India-US trade agreement is a win-win deal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Unholy Barrier: How imperial fear and arrogance fought the missionaries (From the Archives)

The Unholy Barrier: How imperial fear and arrogance fought the missionaries (From the Archives)

Industry leaders hail historic India-US trade deal

Industry leaders hail historic India-US trade deal

Mayank Yadav returns to India A squad for warm up match ahead of T20 World Cup

Mayank Yadav returns to India A squad for warm up match ahead of T20 World Cup

US to drop 25 pc tariff linked to India’s Russian oil buys: White House

US to drop 25 pc tariff linked to India’s Russian oil purchases: White House

J&K: Kishtwar youth sets up fledgling business with loan under Mission Yuva scheme

J&K: Kishtwar youth sets up fledgling business with loan under Mission Yuva scheme

‘Made in India’ products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 pc in US: PM Modi

‘Made in India’ products will now have reduced tariff of 18 pc in US: PM Modi