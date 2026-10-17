FSSAI moves to ban sucrose and fructose in foods for infants up to six months

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has published a draft amendment that would prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, aims to strengthen nutritional safeguards for infants.

The amendment published in the Gazette of India on October 16, 2026, would strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring infant nutrition products are formulated to meet age‑appropriate requirements and minimise early exposure to added sugars.

The draft notification has been published for public consultation, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days.

The representations received within the prescribed period will be considered by FSSAI before finalisation of the amendment.

The existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age.

Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.

Building upon these provisions, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age, the statement noted.

The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important.

The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group and support broader public health efforts to address dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges.

The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life. The amendment will support appropriate infant feeding practices while encouraging manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.

—IANS

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