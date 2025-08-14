From struggle to strength, President Murmu charts India’s path to 2047

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation with a stirring reflection on its transformative journey - from the shadows of colonial rule to the dawn of democratic empowerment, economic vitality, and technological ascendancy.

In a speech marked by remembrance and forward-looking optimism, she extended warm greetings to all citizens, invoking the spirit of unity and pride that defines the occasion.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices secured India’s liberty, she also acknowledged the enduring pain of “Partition,” commemorated through “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas,” as a tribute to those lost to history’s upheavals.

Highlighting India’s democratic legacy, she described the country as the “mother of democracy,” citing its ancient republican traditions and the inclusive spirit enshrined in the Constitution. The President reaffirmed the foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, rooted in human dignity and equal opportunity.

Turning to India’s economic progress, President Murmu noted a robust 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, rising exports, and controlled inflation. She credited reforms, sound governance, and the dedication of workers and farmers for lifting millions out of poverty.

Welfare schemes now protect vulnerable populations from slipping back below the poverty line, while regional disparities are narrowing.

Infrastructure development has surged, with expanded highways under Bharatmala and technological upgrades in railways. The inauguration of the Kashmir rail link was hailed as a historic milestone, promising economic uplift and connectivity.

Urban transformation was another focus, with metro rail services expanding across cities and AMRUT ensuring water and sewerage access. Jal Jeevan Mission continues to deliver tap water to rural households. In healthcare, Ayushman Bharat has covered over 55 crore citizens, now including all seniors above 70, regardless of income, she said.

Digital connectivity, the president said, has reached nearly all villages, enabling India’s rise as a global leader in digital payments and leak-proof Direct Benefit Transfers.

President Murmu spotlighted the India-AI Mission (artificial intelligence), positioning India to become a global AI hub by 2047. She stressed that technological advances must serve governance and improve lives, especially for those on the margins.

Concluding her address, she celebrated National Handloom Day and invoked the spirit of Swadeshi, urging citizens to support Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Let us resolve to buy and use Indian products,” she said, reaffirming India’s march toward becoming a developed, self-reliant nation.

India is advancing rapidly toward becoming a developed economy by 2047, driven by youth, women, and historically marginalised communities.

The National Education Policy, booming employment, and entrepreneurial support have empowered young Indians, exemplified by Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey.

Women are excelling across generations, with rising representation in defence, sports, and governance. Social equity is improving through targeted initiatives, she said.

Operation Sindoor showcased India’s unity, strategic resolve, and defence self-reliance, she asserted.

“As we combat terrorism and corruption, we must also protect the environment and embrace sustainable living. With collective effort and good governance, India’s future promises prosperity, dignity, and global leadership,” she appealed to the citizens.

