October 19, 2025 11:28 PM हिंदी

From Gujarat salt to valley apples: Rail connectivity unlocks Kashmir's trade potential

From Gujarat salt to valley apples: Rail connectivity unlocks Kashmir's trade potential

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Regional connectivity has reached a new high with the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Passenger and freight train operations have also commenced, establishing a direct rail link between the Kashmir Valley, Jammu, and other parts of India. 

Significantly, “the first 21-wagon (BCN) rail consignment of 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda Goods Shed in Gujarat successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Shed on Friday,” according to a report by the Indian Express.

“This marks a new milestone in connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country through reliable and cost-effective rail transport. This industrial salt is used in tanning, pulp soap, and sometimes brick kiln industries,” Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said in a statement.

“The arrival of this salt consignment is expected to pave the way for more such freight traffic in the future, further enhancing trade links between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted.

Notably, in the last month, a freight train delivered winter supplies to the Indian Army in Kashmir's Anantnag even as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for nearly three weeks.

On its return journey, the train transported apples from the Valley to Delhi amid farmer distress in Kashmir because of rotting apples in hundreds of stranded trucks along the blocked highway.

Similarly, the first-ever rake carrying automobiles was successfully unloaded last month at the newly operationalised goods shed in Anantnag district.

The rake carrying train was dispatched in Manesar, Haryana, and it arrived this morning in Anantnag district of Kashmir, covering over 850 kilometres in 45 hours.

The rake carried 116 newly manufactured vehicles, marking the beginning of direct rail-based automobile transport into the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant leap forward in the region’s freight connectivity.

Also, the arrival of the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Kashmir has already transformed the surface transport sector in the Valley.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab shines again as Patna Pirates overcome table-toppers Puneri Paltan (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab shines again as Patna Pirates overcome table-toppers Puneri Paltan

Gavaskar confident Kohli, Rohit will fire in Adelaide after Perth setback

Gavaskar confident Kohli, Rohit will fire in Adelaide after Perth setback

PVL 2025: Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3-1 win over Calicut Heroes (Credit: PVL)

PVL 2025: Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3-1 win over Calicut Heroes

A trial on a distant island: The Oude charge and the spectacle of British Justice (From the Archives)

A trial on a distant island: The Oude charge and the spectacle of British Justice (From the Archives)

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson credits ‘Arrows project’ for maiden AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification (Credit: AIFF)

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson credits ‘Arrows project’ for maiden AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification

PKL 12: U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers in tie-breaker to qualify for top eight (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers in tie-breaker to qualify for top eight

Women’s World Cup: Fifties from Smriti, Harman in vain as England beat India to enter semis

Women’s World Cup: Fifties from Smriti, Harman in vain as England beat India to enter semis

‘Never again’, says Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour on possibility of reuniting with Roger Waters

‘Never again’, says Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour on possibility of reuniting with Roger Waters

‘Inspiring countless people’: Yuvraj Singh applauds Jack Faint’s 4,000 km run from Leh to Kanyakumari (Credit: Yuvraj Singh/X)

‘Inspiring countless people’: Yuvraj Singh applauds Jack Faint’s 4,000 km run from Leh to Kanyakumari

Every poll make and break Opposition alliance

Every poll make and break Opposition alliance