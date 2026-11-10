'Frivolous lawsuit, fabricated attacks': MEA on Pannun's claims against Indian officials

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected the "fabricated and malicious attacks" on Indian officials and rejected the lawsuits filed by proscribed terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court, terming them as "frivolous."

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the request for the service of judicial documents in India can be routed through India's designated central authority.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. As also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for the service of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice," said Jaiswal while responding to a question on the US State Department reportedly serving summonses to the Government of India in a civil lawsuit filed by terrorist Pannun.

Last month, reacting to reports of a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' taking place in Canada, the MEA had reiterated that New Delhi strongly condemns all anti-India activities.

In August, a report highlighted Pannun's announcement to form a Khalistan Army and Sikh Homeland Security force. The report mentioned that videos showing Sikh men training with semi-automatic rifles on Canadian soil were deeply alarming and could have catastrophic consequences for the Sikh community itself.

Pannun released a video calling on diaspora Sikhs to participate in a so-called Khalistan "Referendum" in Indianapolis, the capital of the US state of Indiana, while also floating the idea of a “Sikh Homeland Security” force, or Khalistan Army, according to a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’.

“These are not abstract political arguments. They are calculated provocations aimed at restless young men already navigating the pressures of migration, identity, and easy money. The result is visible and ugly: a small minority of Sikh youth in the United States and Canada drifting into drugs, illegal guns, and gang life, damaging their own communities and the cities that host them,” the report detailed.

“Pannun’s messaging does not create every troubled youth, but it supplies a ready-made narrative that romanticizes defiance and externalizes every failure onto India. When a young man already exposed to street culture hears that the real war is against the Indian state and that arming or ‘securing’ the community is legitimate, the leap from online rhetoric to real weapons becomes shorter,” it stated.

According to the report, Canadian intelligence has previously identified Khalistani extremists as a national security concern, while the pattern of inflammatory videos followed by displays of force is not a coincidence.

--IANS

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