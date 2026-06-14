French President shares glimpse of PM Modi's visit with popular Bollywood soundtrack

Nice, June 14 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron shared a glimpse video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’' visit with a latest Bollywood soundtrack, making the diplomatic engagement go viral on social media.

President Macron used the hit track "Aari Aari" from the film 'Dhuradhar: The Revenge' in a video showing the interaction with PM Modi in Nice, France.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron congratulated PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India since its Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event in Nice, France, Macron described Prime Minister Modi's presence at 'Bharat Innovates' as a matter of great honour for France.

"Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for being here, but also because a few days ago you became the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the Independence of India, this long run says a lot about your determination, the strength of your country and its wonderful.... we are very proud that you are here," President Macron said.

Macron also said India and France are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions at the Bharat Innvotes 2026.

"Delighted to welcome my dear friend Narendra Modi. From Nice today to G7 Evian and VivaTech in Paris, this seventh visit reflects the exceptional strength of the France-India partnership," Macron wrote on social media platform X.

"We are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions for our people," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said India's innovation ecosystem is rapidly expanding and increasingly playing a role in addressing global challenges through technology and entrepreneurship.

"India now acts as a solution contributor rather than a solution consumer," the Prime Minister added.

At the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17.

--IANS

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