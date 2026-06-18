French President bids warm farewell to PM Modi ahead of departure from Paris

Paris, June 18 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday bid a warm farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Prime Minister is about to depart from Paris, returning from his successful visit to France and Slovakia.

"Spending all these days, between Nice, Evian and Paris, it means a lot to me," Macron said to PM Modi.

"You also have to complete your promise now. In February in India, you have to come with extra time," PM Modi said to Macron.

"In February, I took the commitment I will come just for you, thank you, take care," Macron said to PM Modi and exchanged a warm hug as PM Modi was about to depart from Paris for India.

Earlier on Thursday, Macron recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for the Indian leader, showing his personal bond with PM Modi.

"Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal," the French President said in Hindi.

He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi.

"I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship... France loves you... I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend... We love you. Take care," the French President concluded.

On Sunday, Macron also shared a glimpse video of PM Modi's visit with a latest Bollywood soundtrack, making the diplomatic engagement go viral on social media.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron. After completing his visit to Slovakia, the PM arrived in Evian for the G7 Summit, and later he came to Paris for ParisVivaTech Summit.

--IANS

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