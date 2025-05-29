May 29, 2025 1:43 AM हिंदी

French Open: Italian qualifier stuns Tsitsipas, reaches third round at Roland Garros

Italian qualifier sMatteo Gigante tuns Tsitsipas, reaches third round of the French Open men's singeles at Roland Garros

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante caused an upset at the French Open on Wednesday, stunning former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round at a major for the first time.

This was also a maiden Top 20 scalp captured by Gigante and will result in the Greek star slipping out of the Top 20 for the first time since August 2018 when the latest rankings are updated after the French Open.

Tsitsipas entered the clash holding a 27-8 record at the clay-court Slam. He was a set away from winning the title in Paris four years ago and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2023 and 2024.

However, the three-time Monte-Carlo champion was on Wednesday unable to use his vast experience and clay-court pedigree to his advantage against Gigante, who is competing in just his second major main draw.

The 23-year-old Italian pushed Tsitsipas off balance with his heavy forehand and array of backhand angles, while he crucially saved all eight break points he faced in the fourth set to seal victory in the pair’s first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

Into the third round of a major for the first time, Gigante is up 37 spots to No. 130 in the ATP Live Rankings and will next play American Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has fallen to No. 25 in the Live Rankings and is set to drop out of the Top 20 for the first time since August 2018. The 26-year-old’s latest defeat further highlights his struggles in the past 18 months.

Tsitsipas fell out of the Top 10 in February 2024 and has failed to advance beyond the fourth round in seven of the past eight majors he has played. The former ATP Finals champion lifted the trophy at the ATP 500 event in Dubai earlier this year but is 17th in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

--IANS

bsk/

