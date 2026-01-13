French farmers hold protest in Paris against EU-Mercosur trade deal

Paris, Jan 13 (IANS) Farmers in France drove some 350 tractors through Paris on Tuesday for the second time in a week to protest against an EU-Mercosur trade deal and low incomes.

The farmers entered Paris with their tractors shortly after 6 a.m. (local time) through Porte Dauphine, escorted by police, and travelled through Avenue Foch towards the Arc de Triomphe before driving along the Champs-Elysees, Euro News reported.

The farmers crossed the Seine River to reach the National Assembly. The protests led by the FNSEA farmers' union and Jeunes Agriculteurs (Young Farmers), demanded action to protect France's food security. Signs on tractors that entered Paris read, "No country without farmers" and "No farmers means no food".

The protests were held ahead of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement signing scheduled for Paraguay on Saturday. The deal will enable a free trade area between the EU and Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Farmers in Europe have criticised the EU's agreement with Mercosur, stressing that cheaper imports would flood markets. Last week, a majority of EU member states approved the deal despite France, Hungary, Austria, Poland, and Ireland opposing it.

Meanwhile, French Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Tuesday that the government would soon make new announcements to help farmers. She said, "dialogue and exchanges are continuing," especially on "transmission, the question of income, the question of water and adaptation to climate change," Euro News reported.

On January 10, France's Minister of Agriculture Annie Genevard announced that the government is mobilising 300 million euros to support farmers.

"The Government is mobilising 300 million euros to support farmers. In the face of health, economic, and climate crises, we are taking action with concrete and immediate measures to protect supply chains and prepare for the future. DNC: mass vaccination (already 87 per cent of cattle in the South-West), support fund doubled to 22 million euros, indemnities exempted from charges, scientific mobilisation to enable evolution of the health protocol. Europe: CAP secured, with no budget loss, and commitment to suspend the MACF on fertilisers to contain production costs," Genevard posted on X.

"Water: hydraulic fund tripled from 20 to 60 million euros, projects unblocked and procedures simplified. Wolf: +10% in the number of wolves that can be culled each year and relaxed intervention conditions to better protect livestock farms. Supply chains: +30 million euros for the Mediterranean, Fruits and vegetables, and Proteins plans, and strengthened support for major crops (+40 million euros). Viticulture: 130 million euros for uprooting and mobilisation of the European crisis reserve for distillation. These decisions reflect a clear priority: supporting our farmers, defending our food sovereignty, and preparing French agriculture for tomorrow," she added.

On January 8, farmers in France stormed into central Paris with around 100 tractors to protest the European Union's intention to sign the Mercosur Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The protesters bypassed police blockades to reach prominent sites like the Eiffel Tower.

The French Interior Ministry said about 20 tractors reached the city centre in Paris, with some parking them near the Arc de Triomphe and others protesting in front of the Eiffel Tower, Euro News reported. The ministry stated that the protesters "bypassed and forced their way" through police barriers while the majority of tractors were stopped at major traffic arteries marking the city's limits.

Following the protests, the A13 motorway was shut in the direction of Paris from 5.53 a.m. (local time). The protest was organised by the Rural Coordination union to pressurise the French government, as it opposes the trade deal. French farmers stated the agreement would cause damage to their livelihoods.

