Free LPG cylinders, AC electric buses: UP Cabinet approves more than 30 proposals

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a number of proposals, including continuation of the scheme to provide two free LPG cylinders in a year, facilitating the operation of 1,725 ​​air-conditioned electric buses, launching of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill Training and Employment Zone development scheme, and providing three sarees every year to the state's Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Around 39 proposals were approved during the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The UP Cabinet approved a proposal to continue the scheme of providing one free LPG cylinder refill each on Diwali and Holi to the eligible beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' in the financial year 2026-27. In all, the eligible beneficiaries will receive two free cylinder refills during the financial year. The state government will spend Rs 2,142.78 crore on this initiative.

The first free refill will be provided between October and December 2026 (coinciding with Diwali), and the second between January and March 2027 (coinciding with Holi). According to the eligibility criteria set by the government, the benefits of the scheme will be available only to those Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar and who have completed their Aadhaar authentication.

The Yogi Adityanath government will also facilitate the operation of 1,725 ​​air-conditioned electric buses. These electric buses will operate in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Varanasi, and Noida (including Jewar).

As per the Cabinet's decision, the operation of all 1,725 ​​AC electric buses will be handled by private operators through a 12-year contract, commencing from the date of commercial operations.

The UP cabinet has also approved the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill Training and Employment Zone (SVPSTPZ) development scheme during its meeting on Friday.

The scheme aims to develop Uttar Pradesh into an "ultimate sourcing hub for skilled manpower" and a "global manpower hub." Under this initiative, an integrated system for skill training and employment will be developed across nine zones, covering all 75 districts of the state. According to the government, this will help train youth in accordance with the industry demands and connect them with employment opportunities available both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, a proposal to rename the state's Bhadohi district to 'Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi' was also approved.

During the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government, the name 'Sant Ravidas' was dropped, with the district being known as Bhadohi. Now, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to reincorporate the name of 'Sant Ravidas' while simultaneously preserving Bhadohi's historical identity.

Further, the UP government has decided to provide three sarees every year to the state's Anganwadi workers and helpers. Currently, workers and helpers receive two sarees a year. The new arrangement is scheduled to benefit 3,80,290 workers and helpers across the state.

Moreover, Chief Minister Yogi announced during a press conference after the meeting that the UP Cabinet has passed a proposal to rename Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport.

--IANS

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