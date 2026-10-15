Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

Addis Ababa, Oct 15 (IANS) Four Indian nationals from Punjab, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia last month, have been rescued by the country's law enforcement agencies and are safe, the Embassy of India in Addis Ababa said on Thursday, It mentioned further that all arrangements are being made to facilitate their return to India.

“Four Indian nationals from Punjab, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia on the night of September 25, 2026, were rescued by the Ethiopian law enforcement agencies on October 1, 2026. All four are safe. The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa remained in constant contact with the local authorities to facilitate their rescue and ensure their well-being,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Consular officers from the Embassy met the four Indian nationals on Wednesday after getting consular access.

“Following the grant of consular access, consular officers from the Embassy met the nationals on October 14, 2026, and provided necessary consular assistance, including Indian food, and other basic amenities. The Embassy is making all necessary efforts to facilitate their safe return to India,” it added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos in Addis Ababa with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties in education, culture, trade, investment and digitalisation.

The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on global developments, strengthening multilateral engagement and partnership between India and the African Union.

“Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India - Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South - South solidarity. Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture. Also exchanges perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India - African Union partnership,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting on October 9.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation,” Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had posted on X.

--IANS

ksk/as