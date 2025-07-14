July 14, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

Formula 1: We all learn from him every time we speak, says Fernando Alonso on Adrian Newey

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin is undergoing a learning curve under the influence of legendary designer Adrian Newey, who joined the Silverstone-based team earlier this year as Managing Technical Partner.

As Aston Martin looks to bounce back from a disappointing start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, Alonso has revealed how Newey’s presence is already beginning to reshape the team’s internal processes and long-term vision.

Newey, who left Red Bull Racing after decades of championship success, began working with Aston Martin in March. Known as one of the greatest technical minds in F1 history, his arrival is seen as a major coup for the team aiming to become a consistent front-runner under the upcoming 2026 regulations.

Alonso, speaking during the British Grand Prix weekend, opened up about his early interactions with Newey and the insights he brings to the team.

“We had a couple of lunches together,” Alonso was quoted by Formula 1.com as saying. “Generally [focused on] things about the team, about the simulator, how to make things a little bit more realistic, and he has a lot of experience [of] how a top team should fight for championships and try to be on top of the game in every area.”

The two-time World Champion stressed that Newey’s contributions extend far beyond the aerodynamics department. “It's not only the aerodynamics. When we think about Adrian, it is all aero performance; I think Adrian has a much wider view of how the team should operate, so we all learn from him every time that we speak with him.”

While Newey’s primary focus is reportedly on preparing the team for the sweeping technical changes in 2026, Alonso remains cautious about his own future in the sport beyond that point. When asked about the possibility of racing in 2027, the 43-year-old veteran was clear. “No, not really. Not in my mind now.”

“The decision will be made next year, I think, around summer time or before to have things clear as soon as possible. Right now, the championship is challenging this year. We didn't start as competitive as we thought, and now we want to turn the situation [around].”

Alonso added: “We want to finish the second part of 2025 as strong as possible. Then 2026, everything remains to be seen. Step by step, and [it’s] impossible to think right now into 2027.”

Aston Martin currently sits eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, level on 36 points with Racing Bulls, who hold seventh place on countback.

