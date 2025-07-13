Deepak Tijori on actor's entourage: 'They must be reaping benefits'

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori decided to shed light on the growing culture in the industry of actor's entourage.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' actor said that if the producers are letting it happen, they must be reaping benefits from it.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This whole entourage thing has started ever since the corporate business entered the scene. Having been active in the 90s I have not felt it much, but I think if they are doing it now, they must be doing it for a purpose and they must be having their own reasons why they do it. So, I guess depends upon the production house, the producer - if they let it happen I am sure they are reaping the benefits otherwise if they know that this entourage is not worthy then why would they do it."

Tijori added that the day the producers will realize that all the money is going to the entourage they will stop it.

"It must be worthy that is why they are doing it. The day they realize that all the money is going to the entourage and not them they will themselves stop it. So, I think they are definitely reaping the benefits, and that's why they are letting it happen," the 'Aashiqui' actor said.

Meanwhile, Tijori recently earned his first Best Actor nomination after 35 years for his performance in the short film, “Echoes of Us".

Expressing his excitement, Tijori shared, “The excitement is overwhelming, to be honest. It’s also a bit surprising. I remember when I worked on the film Lightning, I would wait eagerly after its release, hoping to see it nominated somewhere. I kept checking the nomination lists, but nothing ever showed up. After doing that for about four or five years, I gave up. I figured others probably had better content, and I had no regrets. But when I received that phone call about the nomination, I was stunned. I even told Jo, who called me, ‘Don’t talk to me right now.’ It just didn’t feel real.”

--IANS

pm/