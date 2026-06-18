June 18, 2026 11:31 PM हिंदी

Football connects India and France: PM Modi

Football connects India and France: PM Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X)

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that football is another strong bond that connects India and France, adding that the passion for the sport is visible in both countries.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Paris during the final leg of his visit to France and Slovakia, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the French national team, which began its World Cup campaign with a resounding victory.

PM Modi noted that football fever was at its peak in France, with the craze visible in every corner of the country.

He said India was also experiencing a surge in enthusiasm for the sport, with large numbers of fans of the French team across the nation.

He emphasised that this shared passion for football added a cultural dimension to the India–France relationship, which this year was elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister said that at a time when the world was experiencing uncertainty and disruption, the partnership between India and France had become a strong pillar of trust, stability and cooperation.

He underlined that elevating ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership reflected the depth of mutual confidence and the shared vision for global progress.

PM Modi’s remarks were part of his broader outreach to the diaspora, during which he highlighted the importance of people‑to‑people connections in strengthening bilateral relations.

He said the Indian community in France had played a vital role in building bridges between the two countries and in nurturing the partnership for the 21st century.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting PM Modi, describing the occasion as proud and memorable. They said his presence made them feel connected to their homeland, even though they were thousands of miles away.

Taking to his official social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: “Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India–France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences.

He also attended the G7 Summit in Evian and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

--IANS

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