Follow Lord Krishna’s teachings to make nation stronger: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Janmashtami and urged them to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna for self-development and making the nation stronger.

“On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad,” she said.

The President said the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation.

“Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about attainment of ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna,” she said.

“On this occasion let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger”.

Earlier on Thursday, the President addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day with a stirring reflection on its transformative journey - from the shadows of colonial rule to the dawn of democratic empowerment, economic vitality, and technological ascendancy.

In a speech marked by remembrance and forward-looking optimism, she extended warm greetings to all citizens, invoking the spirit of unity and pride that defines the occasion.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices secured India’s liberty, she also acknowledged the enduring pain of “Partition", commemorated through “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas,” as a tribute to those lost to history’s upheavals.

Highlighting India’s democratic legacy, she described the country as the “mother of democracy,” citing its ancient republican traditions and the inclusive spirit enshrined in the Constitution. The President reaffirmed the foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, rooted in human dignity and equal opportunity.

Turning to India’s economic progress, President Murmu noted a robust 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, rising exports, and controlled inflation. She credited reforms, sound governance, and the dedication of workers and farmers for lifting millions out of poverty.

Welfare schemes now protect vulnerable populations from slipping back below the poverty line, while regional disparities are narrowing.

Infrastructure development has surged, with expanded highways under Bharatmala and technological upgrades in railways. The inauguration of the Kashmir rail link was hailed as a historic milestone, promising economic uplift and connectivity.

Urban transformation was another focus, with metro rail services expanding across cities and AMRUT ensuring water and sewerage access. Jal Jeevan Mission continues to deliver tap water to rural households. In healthcare, Ayushman Bharat has covered over 55 crore citizens, now including all seniors above 70, regardless of income, she said.

