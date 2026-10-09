FM Sitharaman to hold high-level meetings with Singapore leadership, top CEOs

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on an official visit to Singapore from October 9-11, where she will hold a series of high-level engagements with the leadership of Singapore, senior members of the business and investment community, and global institutional investors.

Sitharaman will call on Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore; Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore; and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of Singapore, according to an official statement.

“The discussions will cover key areas of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and take forward the outcomes of the ISMR, including cooperation in trade and investment, digital financial connectivity, capital markets, taxation, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, skilling and aviation,” said the statement.

The Finance Minister will engage with leading Singaporean and international investors, financial institutions and business leaders through a Roundtable with Hedge Fund and Portfolio Fund Managers and a series of Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings.

The interaction will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views with leading global investors on India’s growth trajectory, investment opportunities and the evolving global economic and financial landscape.

She will also hold a series of one-to-one meetings with senior business leaders and heads of leading global financial institutions, investment firms, and healthcare companies.

These will include meetings with the CEOs of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC); Temasek Holdings (P) Limited (Temasek); DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS); Standard Chartered Bank; British International Investment (BII); IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH); Asia-Pacific, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG); B Capital; HPS Investment Partners (HPS); Chairperson, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB); Director, Board of Directors, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; and Executive Chairman and Founding Partner, TPG.

Platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT City can provide avenues for greater participation by Singaporean capital, including through investment vehicles and funds.

Singapore is India’s largest source of FDI, with cumulative FDI inflows of around $194.68 billion during April 2000–March 2026. Singaporean institutional investors, including GIC and Temasek, have significant investments across the Indian economy.

—IANS

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