FM Sitharaman set to attend annual IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was set to attend annual meetings of the IMF-World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

She will also take part in G20 and G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings besides bilateral meetings with many countries and organisations in Bangkok, according to Finance Ministry.

FM Sitharaman was welcomed upon arrival by Puneet Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Thailand at the Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Bangkok.

Ruecha Varatorn, Deputy Director General of the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance, Government of Thailand, also welcomed Finance Minister.

During the visit, the Finance Minister will participate in a series of multilateral meetings and discussions on key global economic and financial issues, including current economic developments and financial sector issues. These engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the global economic outlook, development priorities, and international financial cooperation.

She was also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Finance Ministers of Switzerland, Japan, Luxembourg, Bhutan and Curacao.

The Finance Minister will also meet Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF; and Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), said an official statement.

In addition to the ministerial engagements, Sitharaman will participate in discussions and events involving global policymakers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders.

These include an Atlantic Council fire-side chat on India’s growth outlook, trade resilience and outreach, reform of the international financial architecture, India and the ASEAN, and the road to 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' among the topics, and a Germany side event on 'Working Together to Make Cities Investable – Mobilising Private Capital for Urban and Water Infrastructure'.

The engagements will provide a platform to highlight India’s economic performance, reform priorities and investment opportunities, while strengthening dialogue and cooperation with international partners on issues of global economic significance.

—IANS

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