FM Sitharaman meets survivors of 2018 Tham Luang cave incident in Bangkok

Bangkok, Oct 18 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met members and representatives of Thailand’s Wild Boars Football Academy here, including survivors of the 2018 Tham Luang cave incident, in which 13 people, an assistant coach and 12 boys aged between 11 and 16, were trapped in the cave for up to 17 days.

Among them were Coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who was the assistant coach at the time and helped keep the trapped boys calm and sustain their morale, and Chanin Wibunrungrueang (Titan), who was just 11 years old, the youngest of the 12 footballers caught in the ordeal.

“The rescue of all 12 boys and their coach from the flooded cave brought together Thai authorities, international specialists, medical teams and volunteers in an extraordinary humanitarian effort. Their remarkable story of survival and the selfless efforts of those who brought them to safety remain an enduring testament to courage, human resilience and cooperation beyond borders,” according to an X post by Finance Minister.

Nopparat Kanthawong (Coach Nop), the Academy’s then head coach who assisted the rescue effort from outside the cave and Noppadol Kanthawong (Coach Dol), the Academy’s public relations representative and the younger brother of head coach Nopparat Kanthawong, were also present, she informed.

The members shared their experiences and perspectives on the Tham Luang cave ordeal.

FM Sitharaman also commended their courage and resolve and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Lord Buddha for His blessings and for protecting the young lives through the ordeal.

“Noting that they practise Theravada Buddhism, she invited them to visit India, particularly Bodh Gaya in Bihar, a place of immense significance to Buddhists worldwide and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh,” she noted.

The team members warmly accepted the invitation and expressed their eagerness to visit India soon, said the Finance Minister.

—IANS

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