Florence Pugh suffered 6 months of depression after ‘Midsommar’

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Florence Pugh had a tough time filming for her horror classic ‘Midsommar’. The actress has shared that she suffered for 6 months from depression after completing the film.

The actress has been honest about not planning to do roles like ‘Midsommar’ again because she abused her mental health in order to play the character (in this case it was Dani, a grief-stricken American woman who has a psychological breakdown when she joins her toxic boyfriend on a trip), reports ‘Variety’.

She appeared on ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’, and revealed the emotional exhaustion of filming ‘Midsommar’ led to six months of depression.

She said, “I just can’t exhaust myself like that because it has a knock-on effect. I think (‘Midsommar’) made me sad for like six months after and I didn’t know why I was depressed. I got back after shooting ‘Little Women’, which was such a fun experience and obviously a completely different tone from ‘Midsommar’. So I think shelved all of that. And then when I got home for Christmas, I was so depressed and I was like, ‘Oh, I think that’s from ‘Midsommar’’, and I didn’t deal with it and I probably shouldn’t do that again”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Midsommar’ was ‘Hereditary’ filmmaker Ari Aster’s second feature directorial effort. The movie required Pugh to play a character “in such a horrible state in her life”, the actress explained, and Pugh responded by diving head first into Dani’s emotional breakdown.

“I had never seen that level of grief or mental health in the way that was being asked of me on the page. So for that, I really put myself through it. At the beginning, I just imagined hearing the news that one of my siblings had died, and then towards the middle of the shoot it was like, ‘Oh no, I actually needed to imagine the coffins’. And then towards the end of the shoot, I actually was going to my whole family’s funeral”, she added.

After ‘Midsommar’ wrapped up, she traveled immediately to the Boston set of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’. The Oscar nominee was overcome with emotion during the switch between movies and even broke down in tears on the flight to ‘Little Women’s’ Boston set.

