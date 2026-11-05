Flight from Ireland to Italy diverted to France after bomb threat

Paris, Nov 5 (IANS) A flight heading from Ireland's Dublin to Italy's Rome was diverted to France after a suspected bomb threat on Thursday, the French authorities revealed.

The aircraft landed safely at Evreux, and 151 passengers and six crew members have been brought to safety, and bomb disposal teams are on site, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said. The situation is being monitored, according to Lecornu's office, Euro News reported.

French air force said it had sent planes "as soon as the threat was reported. Flight tracking sites showed that the Dublin-Rome flight belongs to Ireland's flag carrier, Aer Lingus.

Italian media reports have claimed that bomb alerts were reported on two flights to Rome and from Milan. A flight heading from Helsinki to Rome landed safely, escorted by Italian jets.

A spokesperson for Finland's flag carrier Finnair said a bomb threat was made against a flight from Helsinki to Vienna operated by Jettime. However, the plane landed safely without any incident.

Czech police reported that four aircraft heading to Prague were targeted by bomb threats and that airport authorities and police are preparing for their landing.

"Upon receiving a threat regarding the placement of an improvised explosive device on board 4 aircraft heading to Prague, we are preparing with colleagues from Prague Airport for their landing. We assess the relevance of the threats as low," Czech police posted on X.

"Nevertheless, we do not underestimate the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with the least possible impact on passengers and airport operations. Upon landing, pyrotechnic inspections will be conducted on all aircraft," it added.

It stated that security measures at Prague Airport have ended, with pyrotechnic inspections yielding negative results. Czech police said that the investigation of the threats has been taken over by the National Centre against Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime (NCTEKK), and currently no further information can be provided.

Bulgarian authorities said that three Ryanair flights headed to Sofia faced bomb threats on Thursday, Euro News reported. The transport ministry said that two planes which took off from Copenhagen and Madrid landed in Sofia, while a third aircraft from London was rerouted to Plovdiv, according to the transport ministry.

Around 10 European flights faced bomb threats on Tuesday, forcing the brief closure of Warsaw airport and scrambling of an Italian air force plane, according to the authorities.

--IANS

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