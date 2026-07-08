Five Indonesian fighter jets escort PM Modi's aircraft as he departs after successful visit

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was escorted by five Indonesian Air Force fighter jets as he departed for Australia on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of his three-day official visit to Indonesia.

The fighter jets accompanied the Prime Minister's aircraft in the Indonesian airspace, offering a rare and symbolic farewell, while underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

Visuals from onboard the aircraft showed the Indonesian jets flying in close formation alongside the Prime Minister's plane.

Similar scenes were seen earlier on Monday, when PM Modi arrived in Jakarta. Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied the Indian PM's plane from the time it entered the Indonesian airspace.

Meanwhile, in a special gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto saw off Prime Minister Modi at the airport on Wednesday as he emplaned for Australia.

PM Modi and Prabowo Subianto shared a warm hug before the former boarded the plane.

Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to Indonesia has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Indonesia and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the warmth extended to him during his three-day visit.

"As I conclude my visit to Indonesia, I leave with immense satisfaction at the outcomes achieved as far as the future of our partnership is concerned. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia and to President Prabowo Subianto for his exceptional warmth and personal commitment to taking India-Indonesia relations to new heights," PM Modi posted on X.

"This visit has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that PM Modi's visit to Indonesia yielded significant outcomes across key areas of cooperation.

"Terima kasih, Indonesia! PM Narendra Modi concludes his State Visit to Indonesia and embarks for Melbourne for the second leg of his three-country tour. In a special gesture of friendship, PM was seen off by President Prabowo Subianto at the airport. The visit to Indonesia yielded significant outcomes across key areas of cooperation, placing the India-Indonesia partnership on an even stronger footing and setting an ambitious agenda for the future," Jaiswal posted on X.

--IANS

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