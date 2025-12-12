December 12, 2025 5:26 PM हिंदी

First-look of Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s psychological romantic drama 'Magenta' released

First-look of Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s psychological romantic drama 'Magenta' released (Photo Credit: Shanthnu Baghyaraj/X)

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) The makers of director Bharath Mohan’s upcoming romantic drama 'Magenta', featuring actors Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Anjali Nair in the lead, on Friday released the First Look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being produced by Dr J P Leelaram, Raju K, Saravanan B and Rekha Leelaram on behalf of Brand Blitz Entertainment.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who took to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film, wrote, "#Magenta First 'Shade' Revealed !! Happy to present the official First Look of our next, 'MAGENTA - Behind this Colour Lies a Truth She Never Wanted to Face.' Teaser Releasing soon. @ianjalinair @RJ_Ananthi sharathravii @actorbucks @badavagopi @archana_ravi_."

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a heartfelt pooja ceremony earlier this year. Magenta's first-look poster instantly commands attention. The artwork, bathed in deep magenta hues and contrasted with raw monochrome emotion, mirrors the film’s core: a love drama rarely explored in Tamil cinema.

Sources close to the unit say that director Bharath Mohan (who is best known for having directed 'Igloo') has made 'Magenta' as a fragile, layered exploration of two souls that collide at a vulnerable point in their lives. Sources go on to add that Shanthnu Bhagyaraj's character in the film will be one that is intense and one that will be battling internal conflict while Anjali Nair will portray a character whose emotional world will form the pulse of the narrative.

The cast also includes RJ Anandhi, Bucks, Archana Ravichandran, Sharath Ravi, Soundarya Saravanan and Badava Gopi in prominent roles, bringing depth and dimension to this psychologically rich love drama.

The film boasts an exceptional technical crew. Music for the film is being scored by Dharan Kumar and cinematography is by Ballu.

The film has editing by Pavithran and art direction by Prem. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kwochai and stunts have been choreographed by Sakthi Saravanan.

Sources say that the film has been shot across Chennai with key sequences having been shot at Kothagiri.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India concerned over damage at Preah Vihar amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

India concerned over damage at Preah Vihar amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

PLI schemes drive Rs 2 lakh crore investment, boosts production of over Rs 18.7 lakh crore : Govt

PLI schemes drive Rs 2 lakh crore investment, boosts production worth Rs 18.7 lakh crore: Govt

Over 93 lakh Ayushman cards issued for senior citizens over age 70 issued till Dec: Govt

Over 93 lakh Ayushman cards issued for senior citizens over age 70 issued till Dec: Govt

Bihar: Robbers posing as police steal goats purchased under CM’s scheme (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Robbers posing as police steal goats purchased under CM’s scheme

Census 2027 gets Cabinet nod; digital count to deploy 30 lakh personnel and include caste data (Photo: IANS)

Census 2027 gets Cabinet nod; digital count to deploy 30 lakh personnel and include caste data

Pakistani show highlights weaponisation of blasphemy accusations against religious minorities (File image)

Pakistani show highlights weaponisation of blasphemy accusations against religious minorities

IndiGo appoints global aviation expert to probe recent operational disruption

IndiGo appoints global aviation expert to probe recent operational disruption

Global major BEUMER Group unveils world-class manufacturing facility at Reliance MET City

Global major BEUMER Group unveils world-class manufacturing facility at Reliance MET City

Hope next generation will also connect with it and enjoy: Sudha Murty on ‘Vande Mataram’

Hope next generation also connects with Vande Mataram: Sudha Murty

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan diagnosed 26.43 lakh TB cases since December 2024: Nadda

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan diagnosed 26.43 lakh TB cases since December 2024: Nadda