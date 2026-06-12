Finnish President hails India’s growing global influence in talks with EAM Jaishankar

Helsinki, June 12 (IANS) Finnish President Alexander Stubb described India as an “influential actor” on the global stage and underscored the importance of hearing New Delhi’s perspective during a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Kultarana Talks in Helsinki.

Following the meeting, Stubb took to X and posted, "We met today at Kultaranta with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and the upcoming G7 summit. India is an influential actor whose views are important to hear.”

The two leaders exchanged perspectives on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Sharing the details of the meeting, EAM took to X and said, "Pleased to meet President Alexander Stubb of Finland on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks. We exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.”

“India and Finland remain committed to advancing our Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability while strengthening coordination in multilateral fora on issues of shared interest,” he added.

EAM participated in a discussion with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Foreign Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks.

During the discussions, EAM Jaishankar noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions and agreed that the international community must continue efforts to mitigate their consequences and create conditions for diplomacy.

He emphasised the importance of de-risking and diversifying supply chains to build greater resilience and redundancy in an increasingly volatile world.

The EAM also reiterated that India's energy choices are guided by the national interest, with purchases based on affordability and availability.

He highlighted the centrality of India's relations with the Gulf region, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and a growing strategic and defence partnership.

--IANS

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