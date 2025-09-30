Big boost for exporters: FIEO hails government move to extend RoDTEP scheme till March 2026

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday welcomed the government’s decision to extend the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme till March 31, 2026.

The scheme will continue to cover exports from domestic tariff area (DTA), advance authorisation holders, special economic zones (SEZs), and export oriented units (EOUs).

FIEO President S C Ralhan said that the timely extension of RoDTEP has cleared the uncertainty that exporters were facing.

“The timely extension of RoDTEP has removed the uncertainty that was weighing on the exporting community,” Ralhan said.

He noted that the decision comes at a crucial time when global trade is facing challenges, and the move gives exporters the confidence to plan their shipments without worry.

“This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence,” he added.

Ralhan stated that RoDTEP has played a key role in making Indian exports more competitive by refunding taxes and duties that are not otherwise credited.

According to him, the continuation of the scheme will help Indian exporters sustain their momentum despite the current global headwinds.

“The scheme has been instrumental in making Indian exports competitive by neutralising the incidence of non-creditable taxes and duties and its continuation will help exporters sustain momentum in the current challenging global trade environment,” Ralhan mentioned.

He also praised the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for responding positively to exporters’ concerns.

He said that policy stability like this strengthens India’s position in global markets and motivates exporters to explore new destinations and expand their product range.

FIEO further assured that it will keep working closely with the government to ensure exporters take full advantage of the RoDTEP scheme and contribute to India’s ambitious export growth targets.

--IANS

pk