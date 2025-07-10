'Festival of Bharat' showcases India's rich culture and traditions in Russia

Moscow, July 10 (IANS) Vibrant dance performances, patriotic songs and heartfelt devotional renditions were held in Moscow on Thursday as the Festival of India, Bharat Utsav, gathered steam at the Manezhnaya Square in the Russian capital.

"A soulful start to the day with devotional and patriotic melodies in praise of Bharat .Spiritual hymns, Russian tributes and Hindi patriotic songs echoed a message of peace and pride. Vikaas Bhi, Viraasat bhi! Development and Heritage together!," the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X.

The festival also gave a colourful tribute to Indian cinema's rhythm and energy with vibrant dance performances by celebrating Bollywood's spirit which enthralled the audiences.

Being held from July 5-13, the Bharat Utsav offers visitors a deep dive into Indian culture through master classes, traditional performances, and dance shows. The event is organised in collaboration with the Moscow government and the Embassy of India in Russia. It celebrates India's rich heritage, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the country's vibrant traditions.

The festival grounds at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow have been transformed into an exotic garden featuring lush greenery, traditional Indian decorations, and dedicated relaxation zones.

Breathtaking dance performances have been held by Jivan Nritya Group on 'Family of Gods: Shiva, Parvathi and Ganesha' during the ongoing festival. The celebration of Indian culture will continue with dance, music, art, food and master-classes.

Additionally Raja Yoga Meditation was conducted to experience the depth of inner silence and discover the timeless Indian path to self-realisation and peace. Raja Yoga is a meditative path of yoga that brings control over the mind and a connection with the inner self.

The Festival of India also brought Kuchipudi - a classical Indian dance form originating from Andhra Pradesh known for its graceful movements, intricate footwork, and expressive storytelling - to Moscow.

During the festival, the audience also enjoyed Kathak, Singri, Bharatnatyam and Odissi performances along with songs in Maithili and Tamil.

The guests of the festival will also be able to take part in an interactive 'Discover India' quiz. A fair showcasing local ceramics, paintings, traditional clothing, wooden carvings, and other handicrafts is also being held at the square.

"Interest in Indian culture among both Muscovites and city visitors remains exceptionally strong. This was demonstrated in June when VDNKh hosted 7,000 participants for International Yoga Day. We're delighted to now present another large-scale cultural initiative arranged on behalf of the Moscow Government that further strengthens these ties. Indian participants have come specially to Moscow to share their country's rich traditions, vibrant culture, and exquisite cuisine with residents and visitors," said Bulat Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

The Festival of India is held as part of the major project ‘Summer in Moscow’. It brings together the Russian capital's most vibrant events – more than 1,000 festivals and cultural events, workshops, sports and educational activities.

