Fertiliser supply strong, stable and above requirement across India: Govt

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India’s fertiliser security remains strong, stable and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirement across all major fertilisers, the government said on Friday, dismissing recent claims of shortages as unfounded.

According to the Department of Fertilisers, data from the recently concluded Rabi 2025–26 season, as well as the ongoing financial year, indicate a comfortable and well-buffered supply position across the country.

"The Department of Fertilisers has reaffirmed that India’s fertiliser security remains strong, stable, and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirement across all major fertilisers," the government said.

During the Rabi season from October 2025 to March 2026, fertiliser availability significantly outpaced demand across all key nutrients.

Urea availability stood at 257.59 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) against a requirement of 196.06 LMT, while DAP availability was 75.40 LMT compared to a requirement of 53.43 LMT.

Similarly, MOP, NPK, and SSP supplies were also higher than demand, underscoring robust inventory levels nationwide.

The strong supply momentum has continued into the current financial year. Between April 1 and April 23, 2026, availability remained substantially above requirement -- indicating a solid opening position for the upcoming Kharif season.

Urea availability during this period was 69.33 LMT against a requirement of 18.17 LMT, while DAP, MOP, NPK and SSP also recorded multiple times higher availability compared to their respective requirements.

The government said that for the Kharif 2026 season, fertiliser requirement has been estimated at 390.54 LMT, of which around 180 LMT, or 46 per cent, is already available as opening stock.

This is significantly higher than the usual pre-season level of about 33 per cent -- reflecting improved planning, advance stocking and efficient logistics management.

To ensure seamless distribution, state governments are in continuous coordination with the Centre to monitor fertiliser movement and availability at the district level.

States have also been advised to take strict action against diversion, hoarding, black marketing and panic mongering to ensure timely and equitable access for farmers.

On the global front, the government has taken proactive steps to secure supplies amid rising international uncertainties.

Indian missions abroad are working to facilitate alternative sourcing, while around 25 LMT of urea has been secured through global tenders.

Additionally, issues related to natural gas supply for domestic urea production have been addressed, with steady fuel availability being ensured to fertiliser plants.

--IANS

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