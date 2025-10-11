Farmers hail PM Modi for Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', agricultural bodies, farmers, and state governments across India on Saturday hailed the initiatives, calling them landmark steps toward farmer welfare and agricultural self-reliance.

With a total outlay of Rs 35,440 crore -- including Rs 24,000 crore for PM-DDKY and Rs 11,440 crore for the pulses mission -- the schemes aim to enhance productivity, expand the area under pulse cultivation, strengthen value chains from procurement to processing, and reduce losses, addressing key farmer concerns.

Launching the programs, PM Modi said, "These two schemes are for the self-reliance of the country and will change the fate of millions of farmers in India."

In New Delhi, farmers expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, calling the move historic.

"We hope that these schemes will benefit the farmers a lot. We hope to become 'Aatmanirbhar'. We thank PM Modi for this," one farmer told IANS.

Another added, "PM Modi's vision is great and very beneficial for farmers. Whatever steps he has taken have empowered us."

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the virtual launch event from Jaipur and praised the schemes.

State Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena told IANS, "The PM-DDKY and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses will benefit farmers immensely. Now, the farmers and the nation will both become self-reliant."

Farmers in the state also welcomed the initiatives.

"If these schemes are successfully implemented, the farmers will be very happy as it will benefit them a lot," one said.

Another added, "This is a very nice scheme by the Centre. It will help us a lot."

In Karnataka's Bidar, officials and farmers participated in a live viewing of the Prime Minister's address.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Manjula S. told IANS, "Our PKPS has 190 units where the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana program began today. The entire Board, directors, and farmers attended, focussing on the scheme's Rs 24,000 crore objective."

Suryakant Vagdale, President of the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society, said, "Villagers from nearby areas gathered to watch the Prime Minister's program. Everyone is attentively following the event. We will continue to inform farmers about the program through our cooperative groups."

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the launch of both schemes, describing them as transformative for agriculture and empowering for farmers.

Nigama Chandra Sahu, a progressive farmer from Cuttack district, called the initiative "a historic step toward farmers' empowerment and agricultural transformation".

"Today's launch marks a new beginning for India's farmers. This visionary initiative will take our nation forward and uplift millions of farming families," Sahu told IANS.

Sahu thanked the Prime Minister for his continuous efforts, stating, "No other leader has shown such deep understanding and commitment towards the welfare of farmers. His reforms, including GST adjustments and support schemes, are driving real growth in the rural economy."

He also expressed pride in Odisha's inclusion in the first phase of the program, noting that four districts have been selected.

"This will encourage our farmers to diversify crops and adopt modern practices," he said.

On the Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses Production, Sahu said, "Promoting pulse cultivation will open new income sources for farmers, reduce dependency on imports, and make India self-reliant in the pulses sector. It will strengthen our financial stability."

Another farmer, Chandra Martha, said, "It feels great to witness such a major announcement by the Prime Minister. He has launched several projects and spoken about many beneficial measures for farmers to boost productivity. This marks the beginning of a new era for agriculture."

Praising PM Modi, Chandra Martha said, "No Prime Minister before has given such focussed attention to farmers' welfare. With these initiatives, we feel hopeful and thankful to both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for prioritising farmers' prosperity."

Farmer Amardeep Patra from Jatni block expressed gratitude to both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their farmer-friendly initiatives.

"The launch of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and other announcements made today will greatly benefit farmers. With better support, we will be able to increase our production, sell our produce easily in the market, and earn good profits. This scheme will bring real progress to our villages," said Patra.

He also appreciated the Odisha government for enhancing support to farmers.

"We are thankful to the Chief Minister for providing an additional ₹800 input subsidy over and above the MSP. This has encouraged more people in our district to take up farming again. The state's focus on farmers' welfare is truly commendable," he added.

