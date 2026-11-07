November 07, 2026 12:20 PM हिंदी

Home from Singapore for a wedding, man shot by Faridabad neighbour over parking dispute; accused fires 15-16 rounds

Faridabad man shot dead by neighbour in parking dispute; accused fires 15-16 rounds

Faridabad, Nov 7 (IANS) A man was shot dead by his neighbour following an altercation over parking in Sector-21C of Haryana's Faridabad, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, coinciding with the occasion of Dhanteras. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Dhankar, who had returned from Singapore just two days before the incident to attend a family wedding, officials said.

According to the police, his neighbour, identified as Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly opened fire with his licenced pistol, firing around 15 to 16 rounds. Eight to nine bullets reportedly hit Paramjit, leaving him dead.

Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar, while briefing reporters about the incident, said, "Paramjit lived on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter. He was employed with a major company and had been residing in Singapore for work. He had returned to Faridabad just two days ago to attend his nephew's wedding, which was scheduled for November 24. Paramjit originally belonged to Hisar."

"It is reported that Paramjit returned home from the gym at around 8 p.m., when a parking dispute broke out with Mohan alias Monu Sharma, who lives on the third floor. As the argument escalated, Monu allegedly opened fire on him," the SHO added.

Police said there had been tensions between the two families for some time. Around five days before the shooting, the accused had allegedly used abusive language against Paramjit's son, officials added.

After the shooting, the accused reportedly fled from the spot along with his family members.

SHO Prahlad Kumar said that after receiving information about the incident, police teams, personnel from the Crime Branch and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene to begin an investigation. Empty bullet shell casings were recovered from the spot as part of the evidence collection.

The police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the body of Paramjit has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted at ESI Medical College.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/rad

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