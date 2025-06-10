Fardeen Khan urges fans to stay away from smoking: Your future will thank you

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical ‘Housefull 5’, is tickling the funny bone with his latest social media post.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of ‘Housefull 5’.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in a light pink coloured T-shirt, and smoking a cigar. Interestingly, the actor put up a tongue-in-cheek caption as he advised his followers to never turn to smoking as it is detrimental to health. For him, smoking a cigar was a part of work, and had to be done.

He wrote, “Note to self…. Smoking is injurious to health. It causes cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and can lead to premature death. Quit today — your body, your loved ones, and your future will thank you”.

Earlier, the actor spoke about doing 4 different roles in a span of a year since his return to the screen after a brief sabbatical.

He said earlier, “When I think of coming back it feels like a second coming. In my case you can argue it’s a third. To be received and met with love and respect from my colleagues, curiosity and appreciation is something that I am extremely grateful for. To make a comeback after a period of 12 years is not something that you can really plan. I just prepared for it. All I knew was, ‘This is what I know how to do’. I missed being on set. I missed being a part of telling stories. I missed the connection that takes place between the people you work with at a very human level and that’s very special and exclusive to this profession”.

“Finally, for me, this will be my fourth release in just over a year and to have it with ‘Housefull 5’, the greatest comedy franchise, the most successful comedy franchise in Hindi film history which brings everyone together through joy, through love, through madness, for me it just feels like a celebration of this process or comeback or however you want to frame it. Having said that, I am extremely grateful to all those who have believed in me, who thought that I had a few rounds left, who have given me an opportunity to work with this kind of talent and specially to Sajid Nadiadwala, it’s the second time we are working together and I felt very much at home”, he added.

