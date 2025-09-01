Fardeen Khan passes on an important tradition to his kids in new video

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Housefull 5’, is passing on a valued tradition to his kids.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel which featured the clips of song ‘Kahan Ho Tum’ from ‘No Entry’ juxtaposed with the clips of his kids emulating the steps of the song while running around on the beach.

He wrote in the caption, “I figured it was time to pass on the important stuff; the hook step from KAHA HO TUM. Some traditions simply cannot wait”.

‘No Entry’ is one of the most loved comedy films from the 2000s. The film starred an ensemble of Fardeen, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Boman Irani and Bipasha Basu.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Fardeen had said he found “stillness” as he took a plunge from 150 feet in the air and said it was “strangely calm”. He took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself doing bungee jumping in Singapore.

He said, “150 feet in the air. No scream. No panic. Just me… strangely calm. One step, and I was gone— weightless, thoughtless, ageless. And in that fall, I found stillness. No noise, no fear—just a strange, peaceful presence. Like my body fell, but my soul paused to watch. Was it spiritual? Yes. Was it stupid? Also yes. Am I bonkers? Yes , yes. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat”.

Fardeen’s latest release is ‘Housefull 5’, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

