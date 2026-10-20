October 20, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Expect our partners to show zero tolerance toward terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

Expect our partners to show zero tolerance toward terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday appreciated visiting US Secretary Marco Rubio laying a wreath at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial while emphasising that India remains clear on its right to defend itself against terrorism and expects its partners also to show zero tolerance toward terrorism.

Addressing the 'Freedom 250' reception in Mumbai to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence in the presence of Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, EAM Jaishankar spotlighted that the world order is clearly in transition, and countries are responding accordingly.

"Secretary Rubio, all of Mumbai, and indeed all of India, appreciate your laying a wreath today at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial. India also welcomes this administration's decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was one of the key culprits. We are clear on our right to defend ourselves against terrorism and expect our partners to show zero tolerance toward terrorism as well," said EAM Jaishankar.

"As we mark this anniversary together, it is natural to reflect on the way ahead. The world order is clearly in transition, and countries are responding accordingly. Each one of us will naturally pursue our national interests. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties," he added.

The External Affairs Minister mentioned the "new opportunities" in India-US partnership in the fields of trade, investment, technology, and energy, that await both nations and engaging regularly and identifying common interests will certainly help provide a pathway.

He said that both countries also have a shared stake in strengthening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our ties have indeed come a long way. History records that many Americans were supportive of India's struggle for independence. After that, whether it was infrastructure and education or food, agriculture, and technology, our partnership has made a real difference to India's development. Conversely, Indian talent and Indian skills have helped shape the tech era in the United States. Of course, we've had our share of issues, including the manner in which we approach the world and its challenges. But in the last few decades, our partnership has steadily expanded, acquiring new dimensions and new facets. The Quad, Mission 500, Pax Silica, and the Forge Initiative are among some of the notable examples. Growth in the fields of energy, defense, and civil aviation has actually been striking," said EAM Jaishankar.

Holding celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence in Mumbai, said the External Affairs Minister, as the city holds a special significance for India and has a special place in its ties with the United States.

"Mumbai is, of course, India’s financial capital, but it is much more than that. Bollywood is an integral element of its personality, and the city is a centre of learning and a hub for research and technology. Its entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in the trade its ports facilitate and in its traditions across sports, culture, media and music. Most of all, Mumbai serves as a gateway to the world and is deeply invested in our relationship with the United States.

"Therefore, Secretary Rubio, it is particularly fitting that you celebrate this anniversary here in Mumbai. Mumbai’s connection with America began, as some of you may know, with what was called the ice trade. Today, the city is at the heart of our financial, commercial and technology ties. There is much about our shared past that can be cited in this regard," he mentioned.

--IANS

/as

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