December 22, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Moscow, Dec 22 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that expanding partnerships in various sectors within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meets the fundamental interests of the people of the organisation's member countries, local media reported on Monday.

In his remarks at an informal CIS summit, Putin said, "I am convinced that expanding partnerships within the CIS in a wide range of areas meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries," Russia's leading Tass news agency reported.

He said, "We will continue to work together to address the challenges of socioeconomic development, strengthening stability, and our shared security."

Putin noted that the member countries of the CIS share same view on how the world should be governed, backing the creation of a fair world order with the United Nations at its centre.

He said, "It is of fundamental importance that the countries of the Commonwealth maintain similar or identical approaches to the key challenges of our time, both global and regional."

Russian President further stated, "All CIS states are unanimous in their support for the formation of a fair world order founded on the universally recognized principles of international law, with a central coordinating role for the United Nations."

Putin congratulated the leaders and citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the upcoming new year, wishing them good health, happiness, peace, well-being, and prosperity.

Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 to ensure continued cooperation in trade and military policy and recognition of borders between the States which formed part of the erstwhile USSR, except Baltic States. It has no formal political institution. Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are the members of the groupig.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1

Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale (Credit: Instagram/Mangesh Yadav)

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

J&K: 30,000 houses built in Doda under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Photo: IANS)

J&K: 30,000 houses built in Doda under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana