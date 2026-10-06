Everyone involved in ‘vote theft’ will be investigated: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Asserting that all those involved in “vote theft” will be investigated, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have done to the country is treason.

“Everyone will be investigated,” he said, in a statement issued after high political drama close to Nirvachan Sadan, where more than 300 Opposition MPs were allegedly prevented by police from marching towards the Election Commission of India’s office.

Gandhi led the 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Opposition MPs, including those from the BJD, in a march from Parliament towards the Nirvachan Sadan - a distance of about one kilometre.

“We wanted to meet the CEC and the Election Commissioners, but we were stopped and prevented from going there,” Gandhi told reporters about 50 yards from the Commission’s office.

He, along with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders, sat on a dharna inside the Akashvani Bhavan, which is adjacent to the ECI office, after being stopped from marching ahead.

Gandhi said PM Modi, HM Shah, RSS chief Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar had destroyed the country's democracy through “vote chori” and everyone across the country knows about it.

He said that even the policemen on duty on Tuesday told him that they knew what was happening in the country.

The entire country knows that it has been hijacked by PM Modi, HM Shah, RSS chief Bhagwat, with the help of CEC Gyanesh Kumar through ‘vote chori’, said Gandhi.

“What has been done to my country is treason, and nobody is going to escape,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition asked why MPs, who represent the voice of the country, could not meet the CEC or the Election Commissioners.

“Don’t know why 300 MPs were stopped. And we have been made to sit here just 50 yards away from the ECI office,” he said, asking what purpose democracy served if MPs could not meet the Election Commissioners.

Earlier, speaking to media persons during the march, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who schooled CEC Gyanesh Kumar on “vote theft” were the biggest thieves.

He said that PM Modi’s government was bent on destroying the Constitution, and that people in the country now realised that their votes were being stolen and their freedom was being eroded.

In a social media post, Kharge said that the EC could not stand for “Election Compromised”.

He emphasised that the Opposition would not allow democracy to be sold and would hold the BJP accountable.

--IANS

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