EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

Brussels, Oct 27 (IANS) The European Union (EU) on Tuesday strongly condemned Houthi attacks within Yemen, against Saudi Arabia and on shipping in the Red Sea. European Council President Antonio Costa also called on the fighting group to immediately cease its attacks and return to negotiations under UN auspices.

Costa conveyed the message during a phone call with Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi, reaffirming the EU’s full solidarity with and support for the Yemeni government’s efforts to restore peace and stability.

“The war in Yemen is intensifying, deepening the humanitarian crisis and affecting millions of people. I just spoke with President Rashad al-Alimi to reaffirm the EU’s full solidarity with and support for the Government of Yemen and its efforts to restore peace and stability,” Costa posted on X.

“I conveyed the EU’s strong condemnation of Houthi attacks within Yemen, against Saudi Arabia and on shipping in the Red Sea. We call on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks, de-escalate and return to negotiations under UN auspices. Only an inclusive political solution can bring lasting peace to Yemen,” he added.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

“I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians,” said Guterres in a statement on October 11.

Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law, said Guterres, adding, “These attacks must cease immediately.”

The attack targeting King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

The Saudi aviation authority said that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents -- two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the attack, the Houthi group said in a statement that it was ready for reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports and other facilities with humanitarian functions outside the escalating military confrontation.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen had vowed to respond firmly to the Houthi attack targeting a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport.

--IANS

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