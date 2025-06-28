Essex signs Khaleel Ahmed for County Championship and One-Day Cup games until end of season.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) India’s left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed has signed a deal with Essex to play County Championship and One-Day Cup games until the end of the 2025 season. Ahmed, 27, has been in England since the end of May as a member of the India A squad facing England Lions in red-ball games.

He dismissed James Rew, George Hill, Chris Woakes, and Jordan Cox, his teammate at Essex, in the first game at Northampton. Ahmed has played eleven ODIs and eighteen T20Is for India since 2018 and has picked 15 and 16 scalps in both respective formats.

“I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I’m excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact. I’m looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of,” said Ahmed in a statement issued by the club on Saturday.

Playing for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, Ahmed has picked 92 wickets in 63 matches at an average of 27.92, with best figures of 4-35. In 20 first-class games, Ahmed has taken 56 wickets at an average of 27.67, with best figures of 5-37.

“We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack. As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship,” said Chris Silverwood, Essex’s Director of Cricket.

The 27-year-old Khaleel Ahmed, who hails from Tonk in Rajasthan, will wear the number 71 and will meet up with the Essex squad in York, where he will make his County Championship debut against Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in Northamptonshire’s 12-man squad heading to Canterbury to face Kent in their County Championship game on Sunday.

In September 2018, he was named in India's One-Day International (ODI) squad for the 2018 Asia Cup. He made his ODI debut for India against Hong Kong on September 18, 2018.

--IANS

nr/bsk/