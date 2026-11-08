Esha Deol poses with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani during the Diwali bash

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Esha Deol attended a Diwali bash with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani on Saturday. The two even posed for the shutterbugs together.

Esha looked stunning in a pastel-pink saree with a floral border and a matching blouse. She completed her festive look with open hair, light makeup, and complementary jewellery. Accompanying her, Bharat Takhtani wore a beige-coloured bandhgala for the Diwali celebration.

For those who do not know, Esha and Bharat got married in a grand South Indian ceremony in June 2012 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

They have two daughters together, Radhya, who they welcomed in 2017, and Miraya, who was born in 2019.

However, in February 2024, Esha and Bharat announced separation after more than 11 years of being married.

They released a joint statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us.” They also requested privacy.

Despite the divorce, Esha and Bharat are believed to be on cordial terms and co-parent their two daughters.

On October 12, Esha even penned a sweet birthday wish for Bharat Takhtani, on behalf of their daughters.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Dhoom' actress posted a photo of Bharat and wrote," Happy birthday Dadaa. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong", tagging @bharattakhtani3. (sic)".

Before this, in May, Esha got together with her ex-husband for a friendly lunch, where they were also accompanied by some of their close friends.

Actress Smriti Khanna, who was also part of the small get-together, dropped a group picture on her handle featuring filmmaker and actor Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Khanna, along with other close friends. The still was also later reshared by Esha.

-IANS

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